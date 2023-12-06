Businesses near North Riverfront frustrated by ongoing issues surrounding historic Cotton Belt Freight Depot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Businesses along North Broadway have been optimistic about the potential at the riverfront.

Julian Jordan, whose family owns Jordan’s Warehouse and the Broadway Boat bar, bet on that potential when they opened businesses in the area several years ago.

“We wanted to redevelop the historic real estate and bring people to the area, bring people here,” Jordan said.

But Jordan has also been frustrated with ongoing problems with blight in the area. The business hires security to ensure that its restaurant and bar crowds are safe, but he said he’s noticed an increasing amount of drug activity and property crimes that seem to stem from one building in particular, the nearby Cotton Belt Freight Depot.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Sites and is home to a large, colorful mural overlooking the river.

But on the East side is another story. A large encampment within the building includes dozens of tents, piles of trash and signs of drug use.

“It’s just been run down over the years with people going in there and taking anything of value and vandalizing the space,” he said. “It gives the essence of an unsafe area.”

First Alert 4 witnessed some of the problems Jordan’s family mentioned firsthand. In a walk around the building, Jordan pointed out black plumes of smoke coming out of a window. He said he and other businesses routinely report the fires.

“This is an everyday thing,” he said, looking at the smoke.

Jordan called in the fire Tuesday, too. St. Louis firefighters responded quickly, eventually extinguishing the fire. Captain Garon Mosby said it was contained to a trash barrel, but cautioned that the fires posed a hazard to the tents, blankets and debris inside the building, even in a concrete structure like the Cotton Belt building.

“Our goal is to keep people safe,” Mosby said. “It’s unfortunate that we have to extinguish a warming fire but in a broader space it’s actually keeping the folks safe.”

Mosby also confirmed that the fire department had responded to several similar calls to the building in recent weeks. He also said firefighters were working to connect people in the encampment with social services.

According to city records, the building is owned by Justine Petersen, a not-for-profit organization and microlender that has successfully redeveloped several other properties in the area. The organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jordan praised Justine Petersen for their involvement in the area but said he wished the city and region would do more to reinvest in the riverfront.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can to police the area, bring resources here, but the resources are limited, especially police,” Jordan said. “The trash building up, the tents, the animals running wild, just give the impression of the Wild West. It’s sad to see.”

