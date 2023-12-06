Cardinals land the No. 7 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (First Alert 4) - John Mozeliak did what he could to manifest it.

For Tuesday evening’s MLB Draft Lottery reveal inside the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, the Cardinals president of baseball operations selected as the club’s on-stage representative the man who recorded the final out of the last St. Louis World Championship.

Perhaps Jason Motte’s presence could help the Cardinals close out a top selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, Mozeliak hoped.

But when county music star Brad Paisley unveiled the results of the lottery one team at a time, the Cardinals’ dreams of a No. 1 overall pick didn’t last through the commercial break of MLB Network’s live reveal.

The Cardinals landed the 7th overall selection, meaning their name was not called among the six teams drawn as part of the lottery atop the first round of the draft. It was a mathematical disappointment relative to their 5th-highest odds at earning the No. 1 pick. The Cardinals were thwarted by lower-likelihood clubs, the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, as the Ohio contingent gobbled up the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively.

The 2024 MLB Draft order is set. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wtKwi5rIk9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2023

Earlier in the afternoon, Mozeliak mused playfully that he thought the Cardinals might land the first pick. At the time, Randy Flores was the only club executive who definitively knew that the Cardinals had not done so, as the club’s scouting director was chosen as the representative in the room where the actual selection process unfolded. He was sequestered there up until the public reveal.

Only six clubs were chosen through MLB’s second-ever lottery process, with the remainder of the eligible non-postseason clubs slotting into picks No. 7 through No. 18 in reverse order of standings—although CBT-related adjustments occurred for the Nationals, Yankees, Padres, and Mets to jostle the overall order slightly.

The Cardinals had the fifth-best odds and landing the No. 1 pick, with an 8.3% chance of doing so. The Guardians (2.0% chance at the top pick) and Reds (0.9% chance at the top pick) were the two clubs that had luck on their side, seeing their names drawn into the lottery as longshots and effectively bumping the Cardinals out of the mix.

With names like Frank Thomas and Clayton Kershaw among those who have gone on to stellar MLB careers as the No. 7 overall pick, Randy Flores and the Cardinals will hope to land an impact player with their selection next summer.

This marks the third time in franchise history that the Cardinals will have had the 7th overall pick, and the first time the club will have picked in the top 10 since its selection of JD Drew 5th overall in 1998.

