Cardinals select RHP Ryan Fernandez in Rule 5 Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Cardinals are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their quest for a rebuilt bullpen.

The club selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Fernandez from the Boston Red Sox in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville.

The 25-year-old Fernandez posted a 4.14 ERA across three levels of the Boston minor league system in 2023, posting a 6.16 ERA in Triple-A Worcester but showing promise by striking out 35 batters in 30.2 Triple-A innings. In his Double-A stint, Fernandez posted a sub-2.00 ERA in 20.1 innings, fanning 26 hitters in that span.

Fernandez plays a strong slider off a solid mid-90s fastball that had, at times in 2023, crept into the upper 90s on the velocity meter.

With the addition of Fernandez, the Cardinals’ 40-man roster currently sits at a full 40. As per the stipulations of the Rule 5 Draft, Fernandez would have to remain with the active St. Louis 26-man roster for all of 2024 to remain with the organization.

