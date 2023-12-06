Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Cardinals select RHP Ryan Fernandez in Rule 5 Draft

St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak watches during spring training baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak watches during spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (First Alert 4) - The Cardinals are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their quest for a rebuilt bullpen.

The club selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Fernandez from the Boston Red Sox in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville.

The 25-year-old Fernandez posted a 4.14 ERA across three levels of the Boston minor league system in 2023, posting a 6.16 ERA in Triple-A Worcester but showing promise by striking out 35 batters in 30.2 Triple-A innings. In his Double-A stint, Fernandez posted a sub-2.00 ERA in 20.1 innings, fanning 26 hitters in that span.

Fernandez plays a strong slider off a solid mid-90s fastball that had, at times in 2023, crept into the upper 90s on the velocity meter.

With the addition of Fernandez, the Cardinals’ 40-man roster currently sits at a full 40. As per the stipulations of the Rule 5 Draft, Fernandez would have to remain with the active St. Louis 26-man roster for all of 2024 to remain with the organization.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrion Johnson is being sought in connection with a homicide in Clayton.
Second teen charged in Clayton homicide, not in custody
FILE -- Panera's Charged Lemonades come in three flavors: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint,...
Second person dies from drinking Panera’s Charged Lemonade, lawsuit alleges
A warrant was issued on Finocchio for two counts of First Degree Assault, one count of First...
St. Clair Police arrest man who fled from Super 8 after allegedly attacking staff members, stealing $300
A Shih Tzu had to be rescued from a HVAC air vent in Virginia.
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling
Fennel Cooking Studio
Neighborhood Treasures: Fennel Cooking Studio

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Cardinals make it official: Yadier Molina rejoins club as special advisor
2024 MLB Draft Lottery stage inside the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center,...
Cardinals land the No. 7 pick in 2024 MLB Draft
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a...
Mozeliak says the Cardinals are listening to trade offers on Tyler O’Neill
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, right, waves, as he and teammate Albert Pujols (5) are...
Molina told Spanish language broadcast program he’ll be special advisor for Cardinals in 2024, report says