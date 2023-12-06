Dozens of Jefferson County nonprofits, agencies rally services for growing unhoused population

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A crusade is underway to prioritize helping the growing homeless population across Jefferson County. Dozens of agencies and nonprofits rallied under one roof Tuesday afternoon at the Arnold Salvation Army to give the unhoused critical services.

John Jones is constantly thankful as he makes his way through the lunch line in the basement cafeteria of the Salvation Army in Arnold, Missouri.

“Every week, I come here every Tuesday because I love the people here,” Jones said.

These volunteers with nonprofits like The James II Project, serve free hot meals every Tuesday. It just so happens that the quarterly Homeless and Essential Needs Outreach Event organized by the Jefferson County Health Department and other partners is taking place upstairs in the gym. A lot of helping hands took time to help John when he most needed it.

“I was homeless for six months, from May to November,” Jones explained. “My family broke up and I got into the position I couldn’t afford deposits. “I just kept in mind there are a lot of people worse off than me, and I’ll make it.”

Jones got an assist filling out and submitting his HUD application. That help is why Jones got to move into a new apartment on November 1st, just in time for the holidays.

John Jones is a success story. He was homeless for six months but in November things changed, thanks to a small but mighty coalition in Jefferson County. He shared his story with me, hoping others who were in his situation, get the confidence to grab a second chance. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/EuUwVt18Ak — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) December 6, 2023

“We know the need,” Karen Kostich said.

Kostich is the Executive Director of the nonprofit The James II Project. She has one of the seats at the table with the Jefferson County Unhoused Coalition – a group tasked with meeting the unique needs of a rural county.”I think when you go into St. Louis, you see it more, it’s more prominent in your eyes because it’s an urban area so you see it,” Kostich explained. “We have a lot of wooded areas. That’s where a lot of people go, you don’t see them but they are there.”

The challenge is getting many of the unhoused to receive resources like Tuesday’s event. Jefferson County’s Homeless and Essential Needs Outreach Event in Arnold placed medical, dental, hygiene, nutrition, mental health, drug recovery, and other services in one space. The event helped dozens but a very small fraction of the growing population, especially in the southern part of the county.

“How do we get transportation, because there is a whole community of people in High Ridge who would love to be here, how do we get them here,” Kostich shared. “It’s a conversation we are having and it’s a need, a huge need. Hopefully will hear that need and say that’s something I can do. It’s something very simple. It’s not giving even a whole day sometimes, just a couple hours to help someone get somewhere to get the resources they need.”

Al Martinson volunteers with 25:35 ministries.

“We go out on the street where people are at and help them on the street where they sleep and eat,” Martinson said.

A group originally from St. Louis, moved to Jefferson County three years ago because volunteers felt no one was addressing homelessness. He and a handful of volunteers drive out to the homeless encampments every Thursday from South St. Louis County down to South Jefferson County.

He told First Alert 4 there are so many across the county that can benefit from events like Tuesday’s but have no way to get there.

”This is a good start,” Martinson shared. “But there is a lot more that needs to be done. Exposure. getting the word and letting people know there are resources are here.”

That’s why Jones wanted to share his story with First Alert 4 because a meal, a new haircut, and an act of kindness like filling out paperwork can go a long way for someone in a bind.

“Just be good to other people and it will come back to you,” Jones said.

For you to learn more about getting involved to address homelessness in Jefferson County such as volunteering or maybe stepping up to fix the transportation challenges email Karen Kostich at TheJames2Project@gmail.com.

