Early morning burglary at jewelry store near Sunset Hills under investigation

A burglary at a jewelry store near Sunset Hills is under investigation
A burglary at a jewelry store near Sunset Hills is under investigation
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A burglary at a jewelry store near Sunset Hills is under investigation.

St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to the call in the 11500 block of Gravois Road, which is in unincorporated St. Louis County, around 6:35 Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the front door of the business was broken. The owner told First Alert 4 the suspects went through the front door, smashed cases, and caused lots of property damage.

This investigation is ongoing and First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

