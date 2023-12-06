Surprise Squad
Faust Park celebrates Christmas with candlelight stroll

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -The upcoming weekend kicks off holiday home tours, at Faust Park, you will have the opportunity to see the Governor’s Mansion by candlelight.

The Candlelight Stroll at Thornhill opens Friday, December 8th, and continues Saturday night.

You will enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, and decorations that fit for the Victorian era.

Micha Kornblum, from the education department at Faust Park, said the home was built around 1820. It pre-dates Missouri’s statehood and has a rich 200-year history.

Kornblum said, “Christmas, as we know it, was starting during the Victorian era.”

Traditions like Santa Claus, Christmas trees, and glass ornaments got their start during this time.

The story, The Night Before Christmas, was also written during the Victorian era.

Kornblum said the home this year was decorated to reflect the Victorian part of its history. With trees, paper and glass ornaments, pinecones, and greenery.

The tour opens December 8th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and December 9th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets to the Candlelight Stroll at Faust Park include hot chocolate, and gingerbread baked over the fire.

You can purchase tickets through the St. Louis County Parks Website.

Kornblum said, “There will be people in the house in period dress.”

Next year, Faust Park plans to extend the Christmas display to the historic park village.

