First Alert 4 Investigates: Beware of weight loss drug scams this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Tis the season of sweet treats and big feasts. But if you’re looking to lose weight, beware of a new type of scam that could leave you losing your money instead.

In a recent Investigation, we told you that because name-brand weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic are hard to find or are too expensive, unapproved versions of the same active ingredient are being sold online and in our area.

With vials and needles sent right to First Alert 4 in a FedEx box, we received a one-month supply of Semaglutide, a compounded drug claiming to help people lose weight.

In the box was a little bottle and a number of syringes. But what wasn’t inside: instructions on how to inject it.

“If you don’t know how to inject it, you can have injection site problems, infections, necrosis, things like that,” said Dr. Deepu Sudhakaran, a bariatric surgeon with Mercy Hospitals.

Experts and the FDA have warned consumers about purchasing Semaglutide. The FDA states while it’s legal for companies to make Semaglutide, the FDA “does not evaluate the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drug products before such drugs are marketed.”

Drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk is warning of counterfeits that look very similar to theirs, but they say these could pose the risk of serious adverse effects.

On top of that, First Alert 4 Investigates has learned of scammers simply stealing money instead of delivering Semaglutide. One person in Kentucky wanted to be anonymous, embarrassed after they paid for a product they never received. An online pharmacy sent them messages, and they sent money, but no Semaglutide ever arrived.

We similarly found Facebook pages eager to sell to us but requiring payment through services like Zelle and offering the drugs without a prescription.

Experts say those real red flags.

“Don’t do it, don’t do it,” said the person in Kentucky.

Experts say you need to ask a lot of questions about where your medication might be coming from.

For example, First Alert 4 Investigates found that the compounding pharmacy where the medicine we received came from has been flagged by the FDA for recent concerning inspection reports.

