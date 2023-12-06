Surprise Squad
Funds needed for utility assistance as need rises in St. Louis area

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- Heat Up St. Louis says there has been a record number of applications for aid, but the funds available to St. Louis County residents are shrinking.

In the county, the funds come from government assistance and public donations. Demand spiked during the hot summer and hasn’t slowed down.

Heat Up is concerned about the need escalating even higher during the winter. You can donate online at heatupstlouis.org or by dropping off a check or money order to Commerce Bank.

