IDOT closing lanes both directions on I-270 over Mississippi river this week
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Illinois Department of Transportation said they will be closing both west and eastbound lanes of I-270 over the Mississippi Wednesday.
Lane closures are going on Wednesday through Friday as they do some routine inspections on the structure.
They’re hoping to get everything open back up as soon as possible.
