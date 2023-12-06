Largest menorah in Missouri set up in Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - We’re just a few days from the beginning of Hanukkah and organizers are getting ready.

Today, a 29-foot tall menorah was put up in Kiener Plaza. Organizers said this is the largest menorah in Missouri and with it, a clear massage: the St. Louis Jewish community stands tall, proud and confident.

Hanukkah begins on Thursday and there will be a menorah lighting at Kiener Plaza. It is free to the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be ice skating, music, hot apple cider and latkes.

