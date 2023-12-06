Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Largest menorah in Missouri set up in Kiener Plaza

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - We’re just a few days from the beginning of Hanukkah and organizers are getting ready.

Today, a 29-foot tall menorah was put up in Kiener Plaza. Organizers said this is the largest menorah in Missouri and with it, a clear massage: the St. Louis Jewish community stands tall, proud and confident.

Hanukkah begins on Thursday and there will be a menorah lighting at Kiener Plaza. It is free to the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be ice skating, music, hot apple cider and latkes.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Douglas Phipps was killed after an exchange of gunfire between him and two police officers.
O’Fallon, Mo., police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
UPDATE: Suspect dead in Lake Saint Louis officer-involved shooting
First Alert 4
First Alert 4 unveils new studio
Homicide investigation generic
Man found shot, killed in car in St. Louis

Latest News

heat up stl
Funds needed for utility assistance as need rises in St. Louis area
Circuit attorney says he needs more staff after first 6 months in office
Circuit attorney says he needs more staff after first 6 months in office
menorah
Menorah put up in Kiener Plaza
heat up stl
Heat Up St. Louis in need of assistance