Mail delays expand across St. Louis Metro, union looks to negotiate better pay

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Diamond Ross owns an online business and said the United States Postal Service’s delays are hurting her bottom lines.

She lives in O’Fallon and tells First Alert 4 80 orders she’s shipped were cancelled because of delayed arrivals, costing her $3,000.

“It is kind of hard on my business,” said Ross. “I have a lot of emails trying to get orders out to people who are canceling products that’s already with USPS, but hasn’t been shipped off yet.”

Ross is one of many sharing issues with the USPS following weeks of literal snail mail.

“I have to scan all of my packages on my own so people can see they’re at the post office,” said Ross.

First Alert 4 has been tracking mail issues in South County, North County and St. Charles County.

“Frustrating, I had something that was sent to me from my mother and it didn’t arrive for eight to nine days,” said Angela Walker.

Walker said slow mail has gotten even worse in her neighborhood.

“I’ve had neighbors that have complained that they’re not receiving things in a timely manner and we’re receiving that as well,” said Walker.

“Letter carriers wait for their delayed mail as well,” said John McLaughlin with the National Association of Letter Carriers [NALC]. “We do understand we do want our mail.”

McLaughlin is with NALC branch 343. He said St. Louis City and County post offices are short 200 mail carriers. McLaughlin said other cities asked the St. Louis area to lend letter carriers to them. However, he said this shortage is a nationwide problem.

McLaughlin said USPS hired 33 new employees Saturday and the union is negotiating with the Postal Service for better pay.

“We can up it, Get something like UPS. If we can get somewhere in that competitive field I feel like we can be a whole lot better,” said McLaughlin.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience they may have experienced,” wrote the Postal Service in a statement.

