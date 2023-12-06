Surprise Squad
Man sentenced to life without parole for 2021 North City murder

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Matt Woods
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing a man in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood in 2021.

Tyrone J. Williams, 36, was previously convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting and killing Stephen Byes, 36.

Williams shot Byes six times on Sept. 8, 2021, after the two had an argument, killing him. The two each had a child with the same woman, who lived with Byes across the street from Williams.

The men fought earlier that day after Byes found Williams asleep on his couch. In a press release, the circuit attorney’s office said Williams told the mother of his daughter that he would kill Byes.

Williams argued the shooting was in self-defense. Circuit Judge Theresa Burke gave Williams the mandatory sentence of life in prison for the murder and a consecutive three-year sentence for armed criminal action.

Byes’ father spoke in court Wednesday at the sentencing. Williams did not make a statement.

