Pedestrian hit by car outside Ted Drewes, city promises safety changes in 2024

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Traffic changes are coming to Chippewa Street near Ted Drewes in 2024. The store’s Christmas tree pop-up shop continues to draw in more people following the busy summer season.

“Curb bump outs for pedestrian safety as well as ballers and fencing, " said St. Louis City Mayor spokesman, Nick Dunn.

According to the city, safety changes and phase one of construction will begin in June.

On Friday, a woman was hit by a car outside the shop and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is the third accident involving a pedestrian in that area in one year. Two of those incidents were fatal.

“We are putting mobile surveillance units along the stretch there right by Ted Drewes,” Dunn said. “Just to make sure we are monitoring traffic and showing people we are watching and they need to slow down to keep everybody safe.”

Phase two of the traffic project will begin in the fall with additional safety lights for pedestrians.

As the city looks to reinstate speeding cameras, the mayor’s office says Chippewa Street could be the first to see them if they are approved.

Currently, the decision on the cameras is being held up by the Board of Aldermen as they discuss surveillance concerns.

“We are looking at red light cameras as another enforcement solution as we look at infrastructure as well. There is not one single solution to this so adding all these elements is ultimately going to make everyone safe,” Dunn said.

The plan comes after a 17-year-old was struck and killed outside Ted Drewes in 2022.

According to St. Louis Police, there have been eight crashes on that stretch of road since last year.

