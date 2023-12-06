Petition shows majority of council in favor of recalling Jennings mayor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Members of a north St. Louis County city council are in favor of removing their mayor after months of dysfunction, according to a recall petition.

A recall petition obtained by First Alert 4 appears to show Jennings councilmembers Nadia Quinn, Jeannine Roberts, Allan Stichnote, Terry Wilson and Jane Brown are in favor of initiating the process of removing Mayor Gary Johnson from office.

Since Mayor Johnson took office in April, the city has faced several lawsuits, resignations by multiple staff members and a failed city hall project.

Mayor Johnson sued council members Quinn, Roberts, Stichnote, Wilson and Brown for holding emergency meetings Johnson believed were illegal. A judge later dismissed the lawsuit.

“The City of Jennings is in trouble, financially, legally,” Quinn told First Alert 4. “The special council meetings that we held should be accurate and should be followed if there’s no order from a judge saying otherwise. The mayor has not allowed us to put them on the agenda nor has he agreed to discuss them at all. Either I’m going to go down fighting or I’m just not going to be a part of the dysfunction.”

This could potentially be the second recall in roughly a year in North County. In February, Ferguson voters recalled council member Joanne Burrow.

Ferguson resident Nick Kasoff told First Alert 4 he helped lead the campaign to recall Burrow.

“Doing a recall ought to be difficult because you’re reversing the will of the voters,” Kasoff said.

St. Louis County Board of Elections requires 25% of registered voters in a municipality to sign off on a recall to get it on the ballot. Once on a ballot, a majority vote decides if the politician is removed.

Kasoff is against a recall against Mayor Johnson. He believes Johnson is fighting a legacy of corruption in Jennings.

Back in August, Johnson alluded to potential corruption during a press conference. First Alert 4 has requested multiple interviews with Johnson, but he has yet to comment.

The recall could be on ballots as early as next year as a special election or part of a general or primary election.

Council member Quinn is trying to galvanize frustrated voters to come to her and other council members to sign the petition.

