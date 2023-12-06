Surprise Squad
Pizza Hut is rewarding delivery drivers with free pizza

Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.
Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.(Pizza Hut)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Pizza Hut says it plans to give $100,000 worth of free food to delivery drivers this month.

“Many of us look to delivery drivers to deliver joy during the holiday season,” said Lindsay Morgan, CMO at Pizza Hut. “This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year.”

Pizza Hut has created 250 “reverse delivery” doormats that feature a code that delivery drivers can scan to redeem a gift card code from Pizza Hut.

The doormats can be ordered at shopatpizzahut.com from Dec. 6 through Dec. 10.

