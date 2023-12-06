Plea deal met in 2010 Metro East murder where suspect fled to Mexico for over a decade

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (First Alert 4) - A man pled guilty Wednesday to slitting a man’s throat in 2010, leaving the body in the trunk of a car in Alton, Ill., and then fleeing the country to Mexico.

Odilon Villagran-Gudino, 56, pled guilty to the murder of Jose Randolfo Pagoada on December 6, 2023.

According to court documents, Villagran-Gudino cut the throat of Pagoada on December 1, 2010, and then put his body in the trunk of a car before abandoning the car at a vacant lot in Alton, Ill. Villagran-Gudino then boarded an El Conejo bus bound for Mexico the next day, December 2.

Pagoada’s body was not found until August of 2014. The remains were sent to forensic investigators and anthropologists with the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office and then the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, who classified the cause of death as a homicide. The FBI at Quantico, Virginia, helped produce a facial reconstruction of Pagoada, where similarities could be observed between the reconstruction and government IDs.

Pagoada’s family said that they had not heard from him in years and did not know what happened to him and that he was known to carry large amounts of cash on him, which could have been a motivation for the murder.

Villagran-Gudino was arrested in Mexico in 2021 on a provisional arrest, which was sought and obtained by the United States Department of Justice Office of International Affairs. He was arrested in Cuernavaca, Morales, Mexico, in April of 2021 and was moved to US custody on May 16, 2023.

Villagran-Gudino was initially charged in Madison County, Ill., but the case was moved to St. Clair County after information he gave during a confession to the Alton Police. He was charged with murder in St. Clair County on June 5, 2023. His plea comes with a term of 20 years in the Illinois Department of Correction, with mandatory deportation from the US upon his release; under current immigration laws, Villagran-Gudino would be banned from entering the United States for the remainder of his lifetime.

This case was prosecuted with the assistance of the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.

