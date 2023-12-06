Surprise Squad
Schnucks Ladue Crossing holds Hanukkah celebration

Kids received a free gift of Hanukkah gelt, as well as dreidels and candles.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Schnucks Ladue Crossing held its 28th annual Hanukkah celebration yesterday.

The event was at 6 p.m. inside Barnes and Noble. Kids received a free gift of Hanukkah gelt, as well as dreidels and candles. There was also storytelling with Ms. Jackie Oppenheimer, an educator at H.F. Epstein Hebrew Academy, and singing led by Rabbi Shmuel Miller with Epstein and crafts-STEAM activities for the kids.

The celebration was presented by the DESCO Group, the developer and property management company for the center, and sponsored by the friendly merchants at Schnucks Ladue Crossing including Schnucks, Barnes & Noble, Cobblestone Shoe Repair, Crown Optical, Great Clips, European Wax Center, Globe Cleaners, GOLFTEC, Ladue Nails, Mathnasium, MOD Pizza, Old Navy, Pac Dental, Pure Barre, Shake Shack, St. Luke’s Urgent Care Center, Stretch Lab, The Joint, and Treats Unleashed.

Hanukkah begins the evening of December 7 and is an eight-day celebration of the Festival of Lights commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple.

