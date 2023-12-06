St. Charles County man sentenced to 17 years after secretly filming child sexual abuse material with hidden camera

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Charles County man has been sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison after he was charged with one count of attempted production of child pornography and receiving child pornography.

Dennis J. Naumann, 56, is accused of concealing cameras in a bathroom, recording videos, and taking pictures of underage girls and then offering to share them in exchange for other child sexual abuse material.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said one victim wrote in a statement to the judge that Naumann “stole my girlhood and traded it on the internet.”

Prosecutors said that Naumann began deleting files when he learned that he was being investigated, but many videos and photos were found by investigators. Investigators also found multiple online conversations where Naumann asked for child sexual abuse material.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson said Naumann had a “rapacious appetite for child sexual abuse material.”

Naumann pleaded guilty in June. After he is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for life.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) offers resources 24/7 to victims of sexual assault. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-4673. RAINN also offers support to adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Those resources can be found here.

