Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis County Council proposes budget cuts, funding for ShotSpotter program

calculator finance budget generic
calculator finance budget generic(WILX)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The St. Louis County budget must be passed by the end of the month and the chair of the council said Tuesday they’ve cut the budget enough so they no longer need to include a property tax increase.

The proposed cut would be $14 million from the $579 million that County Executive Sam Page had proposed, a 2.4% decrease.

Page’s budget included a tax increase to help the county navigate out of a massive budget deficit.

In a release from St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb, the reduction will get rid of the need for a tax rate increase and will offset more than half of the $27.3 million structural deficit that has been eroding reserve funds for the county.

Notably, the budget, despite the $14 million reduction, will include the restoration of funds for the ShotSpotter system.

The Rams settlement funds are not being touched in this budget.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Douglas Phipps was killed after an exchange of gunfire between him and two police officers.
O’Fallon, Mo., police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
UPDATE: Suspect dead in Lake Saint Louis officer-involved shooting
First Alert 4
First Alert 4 unveils new studio
Homicide investigation generic
Man found shot, killed in car in St. Louis

Latest News

Summit hosted in St. Charles County to address issues surrounding child care in Missouri
Summit hosted in St. Charles County to address issues surrounding child care in Missouri
Petition shows majority of council in favor of recalling Jennings mayor
Petition shows majority of council in favor of recalling Jennings mayor
Petition shows majority of council in favor of recalling Jennings mayor
Petition shows majority of council in favor of recalling Jennings mayor
FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Republicans in...
Missouri lawmakers jump start committee work to help meet budget deadline