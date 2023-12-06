St. Louis County Council proposes budget cuts, funding for ShotSpotter program

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The St. Louis County budget must be passed by the end of the month and the chair of the council said Tuesday they’ve cut the budget enough so they no longer need to include a property tax increase.

The proposed cut would be $14 million from the $579 million that County Executive Sam Page had proposed, a 2.4% decrease.

Page’s budget included a tax increase to help the county navigate out of a massive budget deficit.

In a release from St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb, the reduction will get rid of the need for a tax rate increase and will offset more than half of the $27.3 million structural deficit that has been eroding reserve funds for the county.

Notably, the budget, despite the $14 million reduction, will include the restoration of funds for the ShotSpotter system.

The Rams settlement funds are not being touched in this budget.

