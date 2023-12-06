Summit hosted in St. Charles County to address issues surrounding child care in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Lawmakers and businesses met Tuesday in St. Charles County to talk about solutions to the childcare crisis.

A report found Missouri misses out on $1.35 billion due to lack of childcare. It’s a bipartisan issue with at least one bill pre-filed to help ease the burden.

The bill would give tax credits to help offset the costs. The legislative session begins Jan. 3.

