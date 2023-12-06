Teen accused of murder connected to additional crimes in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A shopping trip to Brentwood’s Nordstrom Rack turned into a terrifying experience after a woman visiting St. Louis from Florida was robbed at gunpoint.

“I had a few hours to kill before I had to return my rental car and get to the airport so I thought I’d run over to Nordstrom Rack,” Lisa Salinas said.

Salinas said she was in her car sending a text when someone was at her window.

“When I turned to look at what was happening he already had a gun in the car on the passenger side, about two feet away from my stomach. And he already had his hands on the handle of my purse,” she said of the incident from Oct. 18.

Less than an hour later St. Ann Police were called to the Foot Locker store in St. Ann for stealing. The suspects were identified in the St. Ann Police report as Toron Mitchell and Azavian Royal.

Salinas said Royal was the man who robbed her.

“I was actually frightened he would try to shoot at me,” she said. “His history, this is kid who should never have been out on the street.”

Royal is accused of escaping a juvenile facility last year and robbing a store. Despite those charges, a St. Louis County judge released him on bond on Oct. 5.

According to police, Royal was involved in a murder along with Mitchell on Oct. 8. Then on Oct. 18, Salinas said he robbed her at gunpoint.

Charges have not yet been filed in her case but a police report said he was in possession of her stolen items, including her credit cards.

