Tow truck driver honored after being killed while helping a driver

A massive show of support Tuesday for a tow truck driver and volunteer firefighter who was killed a week ago.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A massive show of support Tuesday for a tow truck driver and volunteer firefighter who was killed a week ago.

Dozens of tow trucks, emergency vehicles and friends drove through the Metro East Tuesday to honor Captain Wade Bivins. He died while helping a driver on the side of the road on I-255 in Dupo.

He was getting the vehicle onto his tow truck when he was hit by a passing car and died on the scene.

