U.S. Steel, local union making progress in settlement after layoffs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - After US Steel announced it’s laying off just over 1,000 workers and slowing production indefinitely, a glimmer of work for those workers left out of a job.

Last week we told you Illinois state officials were digging into the layoffs announced at US Steel in Granite City and whether the company gave proper notice under law.

The leader of United Steel Workers Union Local 1899 said he’s been in discussions with US Steel regarding those layoffs and the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act or WARN.

In a statement, the union’s president said in part:

“US Steel, while not admitting to any wrongdoing, has entered into deliberations... on a settlement which would make all employees, covered under the definition of the warn act, whole.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.