Victim dies after family finds him with severe head injury, St. Louis man charged with murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man is in custody and facing a murder charge after a victim died Tuesday in an incident police began investigating Sunday as an assault.

St. Louis circuit attorneys on Wednesday charged Jeffery D. Santee, 40, with a lone count of second-degree murder in the death of a 41-year-old man who has not yet been identified. Associate Circuit Judge Rochelle Woodiest has ordered he remain in the St. Louis Justice Center without the possibility of bond pending trial.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, during an altercation on Sunday in the 4200 block of Fair Avenue, Santee struck the victim, causing him to fall and suffer a severe head injury. Police said Santee did not contact emergency services and moved the victim inside an apartment.

Police said an individual at the scene called the victim’s mother to report the assault. The victim’s mother and father came to the scene and found him bleeding from the head. His mother and father then took him to the hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

After arriving at the hospital, police said the victim was listed in critical condition with little to no brain function. The victim’s family contacted police after learning he was not expected to survive, a police incident report states.

The victim died on Tuesday, according to the probable cause statement. Police said during questioning following his arrest, Santeee admitted striking the victim and causing him to fall.

