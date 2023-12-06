Warmer Thursday & Friday, Plus A Weekend Storm System to Watch

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cool & Dry Today

Breezy & Warmer Thursday & Friday

Storm System Brings A Wet Saturday, Could End With a Little Snow

What’s Next: Count on seasonably cool and dry weather today as sunshine attempts a comeback. We expect a nice warm up for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be breezy with some late day and evening gusts up to 30 mph. Friday looks mainly dry as the rain holds off until nighttime into Saturday.

First Alert: We’re watching a storm system that could bring rain & thunder Saturday, and may end with light snow. It is too early to be confident in the details, but we want you know we’re seeing a storm system that will likely make Saturday a wet day and could produce some thunderstorms in our area too. Then, as the cold front passes, temperatures fall and any lingering rain Saturday night could mix with snow into early Sunday. Some models don’t generate any snow at all. Bottom Line: It’s uncertain IF we’ll get snow, but the above freezing temperatures and warm ground would keep this as a low- to no-impact snow event based on the current track of this system. Check back for updates in the coming days. If the track changes, we’ll make sure you get the First Alert on the forecast impacts.

