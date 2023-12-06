Wash U petitions court to amend AG’s records demand from transgender center

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A petition filed in St. Louis Circuit Court this week calls into question the authority of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to obtain private medical information and witness testimony from a St. Louis transgender center.

Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in February, alleging it caused harm to children. The attorney general demanded the private medical records of more than 1,000 patients, as well as testimony from a physician and a nurse at the center.

The petition filed this week is an effort to modify Bailey’s demands from the center involving patient records and testimony. The petition cited potential HIPAA violations in furnishing the records. It also questioned the attorney general’s authority to obtain medical records under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, which Bailey is using in the investigation.

In a statement, Bailey said the demanded documents “are critical to exposing that children were subject to irreversible, life-altering procedures without full and informed parental consent.”

Missouri passed a law in June that bans gender-affirming care for minors, months after Bailey’s investigation began into the local transgender center. Minors who were already receiving the care were able to continue getting treatment, but new treatments were effectively banned.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.