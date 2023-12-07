14-year-old booked at St. Louis County Jail on murder charge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A 14-year-old was charged as an adult with murder and other felony counts on Wednesday in St. Louis County in the March shooting death of another teen in Berkley.

Court records show Clifton Booze Jr., of Hazelwood, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the March 26 death of a 14-year-old juvenile identified by his initials as J.B.

Family members of the victim told First Alert 4 in March the boy’s name is James Bond III.

James Bond III, 14, was killed on March 26. (DiWana Fox)

St. Louis County Jail records show Booze is currently in custody on a $750,000 cash-only bond. An initial court appearance was not set as of Wednesday.

The charges filed against Booze mark the third murder case prosecutors have filed in his death, which according to police came as multiple armed juveniles fired shots in the 6800 block of Larry Lane in Berkeley.

Taivion N. Kirk and LA’Marrion Matthews, both 18, also face second-degree murder, first-degree assault and related firearms charges in Bond’s death. Both are currently awaiting trial in the St. Louis County Jail with bond set at $250,000 cash only.

Taivion N. Kirk (right) and LA’Marrion Matthews (left) both 18, also face second-degree murder, first-degree assault and related firearms charges in James Bond III's death. (St. Louis County Jail)

According to a Berkley Police probable cause statement supporting charges against Booze, he was one of about 15 individuals marching, many armed, up Larry Avenue on the day Bond was killed. Surveillance video showed several individuals from the group firing shots and striking nearby houses and vehicles.

Police said as a result, Bond was also struck and killed. Witnesses from the scene that day identified Booze as one of the shooters, the statement reads.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.