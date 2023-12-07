Surprise Squad
14-year-old booked at St. Louis County Jail on murder charge

Clifton Booze Jr, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder and related charges in the...
Clifton Booze Jr, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder and related charges in the March shooting death of James Bond III.
By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A 14-year-old was charged as an adult with murder and other felony counts on Wednesday in St. Louis County in the March shooting death of another teen in Berkley.

Court records show Clifton Booze Jr., of Hazelwood, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the March 26 death of a 14-year-old juvenile identified by his initials as J.B.

Family members of the victim told First Alert 4 in March the boy’s name is James Bond III.

James Bond III, 14, was killed on March 26.
James Bond III, 14, was killed on March 26.

St. Louis County Jail records show Booze is currently in custody on a $750,000 cash-only bond. An initial court appearance was not set as of Wednesday.

The charges filed against Booze mark the third murder case prosecutors have filed in his death, which according to police came as multiple armed juveniles fired shots in the 6800 block of Larry Lane in Berkeley.

Taivion N. Kirk and LA’Marrion Matthews, both 18, also face second-degree murder, first-degree assault and related firearms charges in Bond’s death. Both are currently awaiting trial in the St. Louis County Jail with bond set at $250,000 cash only.

Taivion N. Kirk (right) and LA’Marrion Matthews (left) both 18, also face second-degree...
Taivion N. Kirk (right) and LA'Marrion Matthews (left) both 18, also face second-degree murder, first-degree assault and related firearms charges in James Bond III's death.

According to a Berkley Police probable cause statement supporting charges against Booze, he was one of about 15 individuals marching, many armed, up Larry Avenue on the day Bond was killed. Surveillance video showed several individuals from the group firing shots and striking nearby houses and vehicles.

Police said as a result, Bond was also struck and killed. Witnesses from the scene that day identified Booze as one of the shooters, the statement reads.

