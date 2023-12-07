Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Authorities ask for help locating 85-year-old last seen in St. Louis

Bennie Wade Moore Jr.,
Bennie Wade Moore Jr.,(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing man who has dementia.

An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Bennie Wade Moore Jr., who authorities say went missing around 2:18 p.m. Wednesday from 915 North Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.

Moore was at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital for an appointment. His caregiver stepped away and he walked away on foot. He was last seen on Spring Avenue, according to the advisory.

Authorities say anyone with information should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department at 314-289-6326.

