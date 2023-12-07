Ballwin fires police chief, reason unknown

BALLWIN (First Alert 4) -- The Ballwin Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Wednesday to remove the city’s police chief.

Douglas Schaeffler was placed on paid leave in October, also by a unanimous vote. The details on why he was placed on leave - and later removed from his job - were redacted from meeting minutes and have not been disclosed to the public by city officials.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the city of Ballwin said Schaeffler was no longer employed with the city. “As this is a personnel matter, the City is not able to offer further comment at this time,” the statement said.

Cpt. John Bergfeld is the acting police chief until further notice. In an email Thursday, the city declined to comment further on Schaeffler’s removal.

Alderman Mike Utt made the motion to remove the chief Wednesday in a closed session “based on the evidence presented,” according to the redacted meeting minutes. All eight aldermen voted in favor of Schaeffler’s removal.

