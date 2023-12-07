Cardinals Winter Warm-Up autograph tickets go on sale Dec. 11

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Tickets for autograph sessions at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up will go on sale Monday, Dec. 11 at noon.

Current Cardinals including Wilson Contreras, Brendan Donovan Tommy Edman and others, along with former players will be available for signings at Ball Park Village and places inside Busch Stadium.

The Cardinal Care Winter Warm-Up is from Jan. 13 through 15. You must have a ticket to the winter warm-up before you can get autograph tickets.

You can buy tickets here.

