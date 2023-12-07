Surprise Squad
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up autograph tickets go on sale Dec. 11

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was performed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. March 30, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Tickets for autograph sessions at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up will go on sale Monday, Dec. 11 at noon.

Current Cardinals including Wilson Contreras, Brendan Donovan Tommy Edman and others, along with former players will be available for signings at Ball Park Village and places inside Busch Stadium.

The Cardinal Care Winter Warm-Up is from Jan. 13 through 15. You must have a ticket to the winter warm-up before you can get autograph tickets.

You can buy tickets here.

