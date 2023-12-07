Surprise Squad
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Def Leppard announces they will kick off a new tour in St. Louis next year.

They will begin their tour at Busch Stadium on July 6, 2024. The tour will feature artists like Journey, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band and Heart.

Ticket pre-sales and VIP packages will go on sale Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m.

For more information on other dates and ticketing information, visit defleppardjourney2024.com

