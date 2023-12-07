First Alert 4 Investigates: Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A local man is facing charges under Missouri’s revenge porn statute. But his victims claim he might have already been behind bars if not for a prosecutor’s sudden resignation earlier this year.

“At some point, you got to look at this person and say, ‘Are they a danger to this community?’ And I think the answer is yes,” said Shannon Dawson, an attorney who represents two women who she said have been abused by 43-year-old Scott Siddens.

She said Siddens should finally be held accountable. A half dozen women, she said, in court records and police reports accuse him of various abuses over the last 20 years.

“Violence. Manipulation. Control,” she said.

But, she said, he’s somehow been able to skirt the law. Most notably, perhaps, after he’d been charged with serious felonies against a woman in 2022. The case was dismissed in February of 2023.

First Alert 4 Investigates looked into questions that then St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar had a conflict of interest with the victim in the case. It was sent to St. Louis County and dismissed.

“Ethically, we cannot talk about uncharged crimes and things of that nature,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Bell, though, said new charges involving a different woman were recently brought to their office. And Siddens is now charged under Missouri’s relatively new revenge porn laws.

“We believe what was done was wrong, that the victim was wronged, and so that’s why we issued charges,” he said.

Charging documents say in December 2022, Siddens shared a video that contained sexual conduct of himself and a victim known as K-S.

K-S did not consent to the dissemination.

“It’s embarrassing, it’s humiliating, it’s, they’re violated,” Dawson said.

Dawson represents K-S, who also has a 10-year order of protection against Siddens. He’s charged in Jefferson County for assault and harassment of K-S and property damage for busting in her door.

Dawson has also sued Siddens on behalf of his ex-wife for battery.

“He intentionally put his hands around her neck, he intentionally threw her into the wall, these, it’s he intended to do this to her,” Dawson said.

But the new charges of non-consensual dissemination, Dawson said, could prove to be a significant step forward. A rare, but not unheard of, felony charge that could land him in prison if convicted, something so far he’s avoided.

“This law is to protect people. And these women, my clients, in particular, just want to make sure that he can’t hurt anyone else,” said Dawson.

An attorney for Siddens sent a statement to First Alert 4 Investigates, saying Siddens plans to fight the charges all the way, denying the women’s allegations unequivocally.

The attorney wrote, “Those women are out to seek money from Mr. Siddens. Their motivation is financial gain.”

But Dawson said, not so.

“They want him to be stopped. And either that’s going to be in a jail cell, or that’s hitting him in the pockets. I think he will do it again. And I’m scared of what could actually happen to someone if he continues this pattern,” she said.

Siddens has been released on a $75,000 bond in St. Louis County Jail. We’ll continue to track his cases.

Tim Lohmar, who is now in private practice, has said through an attorney that his conduct with the victim in Siddens’ case in St. Charles County was professional only.

Now you might be wondering about this charge of non-consensual dissemination of private images. It is a relatively new law, but it is being charged occasionally throughout the state.

For example, St. Louis County prosecutors pursued 10 cases in 2021, 12 in 2022, and eight so far this year.

