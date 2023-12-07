Florissant man accused of sideswiping school bus while fleeing police in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Florissant man is facing a litany of charges, including 16 counts of felony child endangerment, after authorities say he sideswiped a school bus while fleeing police Tuesday on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Vance P. Carter III, with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child for every student on the bus, as well as two counts of fourth-degree assault for a teacher traveling with the students and the driver.

Carter is also charged with resisting arrest and motor vehicle tampering related to the pursuit. Court and St. Louis County Jail records show he is currently in custody on $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to a St. Louis County Police probable cause statement, local authorities were alerted to a grey Ford Fusion sedan wanted for felony fleeing in St. Louis and University City. Authorities located the car near the airport and began conducting surveillance.

When a marked St. Louis County Police cruiser attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Authorities used air support to track the car and were able to deploy spike strips, but the vehicle continued traveling on Airport Road, the statement reads.

Police said the car entered a residential neighborhood, where detectives saw a firearm thrown from a passenger window near the intersection of Latty Avenue and Berkridge Court.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 170 southbound, then to Interstate 70 eastbound, with the vehicle weaving through traffic. While doing so, the sedan sideswiped a school bus occupied by 16 students, one teacher and one driver, the statement reads.

After crashing into the school bus, authorities said the Ford sedan spun out but continued, leaving the scene. The car eventually stopped near Hanley Road, where the driver, later identified as Carter, and a passenger who was not identified in charging documents, fled.

Two other people in the backseat of the car remained there and were taken into custody. It’s not known if they were arrested or released.

According to the probable cause statement, Carter admitted to sideswiping the school bus and told police he fled because he did not have a front license plate.

