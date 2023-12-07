As Gore announces candidacy for circuit attorney, some city residents hopeful for meaningful change

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore announces his plans to run for the office, the desire for law and order in the city is top of mind for some residents.

“This is home, if I had to leave home where would I go?” said Shawsy Cody, who has lived in St. Louis her entire life. “I know the people, I know the area, I’m comfortable.”

The 79-year-old has suffered her fair share of triumph and tragedy while building a life in St. Louis over the years. Her two youngest sons were murdered years ago and her husband was killed in a shootout at just 27. She’s passionate about what comes next for St. Louis.

“We gotta do something to control them, or else we’re not going to have any kids because all the young men are going to be dead,” she said. “Times have really changed, we have mothers and grandmothers that are babies themselves.”

Cody said she’s seen neighbors come and go but still enjoys her sense of community on her street in the Greater Ville neighborhood of North St. Louis.

According to police crime data, the small neighborhood has experienced six homicides so far this year, compared to seven in 2022. Further data reflects 162 reported violent crimes in the neighborhood so far in 2023 and 316 reports of property crimes. This year’s numbers are down slightly compared to last year, which stood at 174 and 498, respectively.

“People think it’s a joke, they think it’s a joke,” she said. ‘But they need to get tough on crime, they really do, make a believer out of them and they’ll think twice about it.”

Gabe Gore, appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in May to replace former embattled Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, said his office has worked diligently to process the large backlog of cases and warrant applications left behind by the Gardner administration. His office is also working closely with police to identify possible suspects in a number of homicides previously passed on.

“We’re working with the homicide look to take a second look at 24 homicides that were applied on in the past administration that weren’t issued but the homicide division believes have merit,” he said.

Cody said she would like to see more officers on the streets but realizes increasing pay will be needed to attract additional officers.

“I think they do the best they can, they’re scared,” she said. “They go to a call for a shooting somewhere, they’re afraid because these people are shooting at them like crazy.”

Despite all the challenges, Cody said she will continue to fight for her city, with hopes of leaving it in better shape for the generations behind her.

