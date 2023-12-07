Illinois girl helping stray pets

Surprise Squad
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An Illinois girl is raising thousands of dollars to help foster animals for the holidays.

Paige Bentley, 9, wants to help furry friends who are in shelters. This past summer she ran eight lemonade stands to raise money for a shelter near her Chicago home - raising $3,500. A recent bagel sale at her school brought in another $1,000.

As the holidays approach, she is on a new mission to make sure every shelter dog has something under the tree this Christmas.

“I’ve created a registry on Amazon and Walmart and I have a website so people can go to website. They can get something ships to our house. around Christmas we’ll get to bring something to animal shelter and let each dog pick out a toy,” she explained.

Paige also sews her own quilts to give to shelter pets. When she grows up she said she wants to run an animal shelter or farm.

Click here to donate to Paige’s cause. Click here to donate to the St. Louis Humane Society.

