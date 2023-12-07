Jury finds Collinsville man guilty of robbing U.S. Armed Forces Veteran

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (First Alert 4) - A jury in Madison County, Illinois, on Wednesday found a 27-year-old Collinsville man guilty of burglarizing and robbing a U.S. Armed Forces Veteran of money he was saving for surgery.

Court records show Jaleen Gladney was found guilty of felony home invasion causing injury, home invasion with a firearm, attempted residential burglary and possession of a weapon by a felon.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set pending a presentencing investigation. In a news release following the trial, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said prosecutors plan to seek consecutive sentencing on the four counts, which could see Gladney in prison for decades.

The two most serious charges, home invasion with a firearm and felony home invasion causing injury, carry a maximum penalty of 45 and 30 years respectively.

“I thank the jury for seeing this case for what it was: brazen crimes committed by a violent criminal against a member of our community who deserves to be honored, not victimized,” Haine said.

Prosecutors during the trial presented evidence that showed Gladney on July 8 forced his way into the victim’s home, where he attacked and threatened to shoot the resident.

Gladney then returned a few hours later on July 9 and forced his way inside again, as the victim thought it was police returning as part of their investigation.

Gladney was arrested July 11 when he was caught on the property a third time, peering through the windows and attempting to enter the door. At the time of his arrest, found him carrying a handgun and wearing a mask, according to the news release.

Authorities suspected Gladney may have known the victim had money in their home, which was being saved for an upcoming medical procedure.

