LaSalle Park neighborhood concerned about teenagers vandalizing property, smashing security cameras with rocks

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - People along Morrison Street in LaSalle Park have been shocked at some of the things they’ve seen on their security cameras in recent weeks.

Colleen Finnegan, who lives on the street and serves on the local neighborhood board, said several residents have sent in videos showing what appear to be teenagers damaging property, breaking car windows, tearing down Christmas decorations, and, most recently, throwing rocks and bricks at security cameras.

“We’ve had difficulties, problems with teenagers coming through armed, in some cases with guns,” she said. “Recently someone dropped a knife.”

Her neighbor, Amanda Chasnoff, is president of the Neighborhood Association, which has been collecting some of the videos.

Chasnoff said her own vehicle has been broken into twice within a week this past year.

“We’ve had things vandalized, things stolen,” she said.

Chasnoff and her neighbors believe kids have been walking over from the nearby LaSalle Village Apartments, which is managed by the St. Louis Housing Authority.

“It’s a systemic issue,” she said. “There’s children that don’t have the ability to have people watching them because their caretakers are busy with jobs and things to do. It’s a desert of allocated services.”

First Alert 4 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the city and the Housing Authority to ask about programs designed to engage young people in the area to prevent such issues.

St. Louis Police confirmed that they had responded to more than 20 calls for service on the block since the start of the year, however, no one from the department was available for an interview about outreach programs. Nor was anyone from the city’s Office of Violence Prevention.

A spokesperson from the Housing Authority said in a written statement to First Alert 4 that the organization took the reports seriously, though they could not confirm that the teenagers were from the nearby properties.

“SLHA maintains partnerships with community-based organizations to address the needs of our community members. SLHA also has a supplemental police contract with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and we meet regularly with police officials to discuss safety concerns,” the statement read. “SLHA welcomes the opportunity to meet with LaSalle Park neighbors to discuss our mutual goal of safety and security. "

Chasnoff and Finnegan said the neighborhood had also tried to engage with local kids through events, but felt that more security and localized programs were needed to reach them.

“We’ve worked hard to hard to make relationships with the teens around here and it seems difficult,” Finngegan said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

