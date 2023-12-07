Man arrested after shots fired along Richmond Heights-Clayton border

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was arrested days after shots were fired in St. Louis County.

On Dec. 2, shots were reportedly fired in the area of E. Linden south of Clayton Road. A resident of the 1000 block of E. Linden later found one of her windows shattered and a projectile was found between the panes of glass. The next day, a resident in the 7600 block of Clayton Road found a projectile had traveled through an adjoining apartment and landed in their unit. No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video showed a suspect, later identified as Mason Miller, 30. According to police, he admitted to firing off around 20 rounds of ammunition at multiple locations and identified himself as the shooter seen on the video.

Miller has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

