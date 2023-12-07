Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man arrested after shots fired along Richmond Heights-Clayton border

Mason Miller is accused of firing shots on Dec. 2 in St. Louis County.l
Mason Miller is accused of firing shots on Dec. 2 in St. Louis County.l(Clayton Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was arrested days after shots were fired in St. Louis County.

On Dec. 2, shots were reportedly fired in the area of E. Linden south of Clayton Road. A resident of the 1000 block of E. Linden later found one of her windows shattered and a projectile was found between the panes of glass. The next day, a resident in the 7600 block of Clayton Road found a projectile had traveled through an adjoining apartment and landed in their unit. No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video showed a suspect, later identified as Mason Miller, 30. According to police, he admitted to firing off around 20 rounds of ammunition at multiple locations and identified himself as the shooter seen on the video.

Miller has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Clifton Booze Jr, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder and related charges in the...
14-year-old booked at St. Louis County Jail on murder charge
Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
First Alert 4 Investigates: Local man facing revenge porn charges, victims say he should already be behind bars
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
Tow truck driver honored after being killed while helping a driver
Tow truck driver honored after being killed while helping a driver

Latest News

Missouri House of Representatives
Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking, harassment
Todd M. Wilbert was convicted of killing Elizabeth Gill in Kirkwood on August 13, 2022.
St. Louis County jury convicts man in ex-girlfriend's murder
Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Philip H. Person was arrested for attacking two employees of a Panda Express after being upset...
Panda Express employees attacked over food quality in Richmond Heights