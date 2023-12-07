Memorial bridge dedicated to fallen STL County Det. Antonio Valentine

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Officers and community leaders from across the St. Louis metro came together Thursday for a dedication ceremony to remember the loss of one of their own.

Officers and state authorities officially named the Telegraph Road bridge over the Meramec River the “Detective Antonio Valentine Memorial Bridge” following the second anniversary of Valentine’s death.

“He’s not forgotten,” said Scott Valentine, Antonio’s uncle. “He will never be forgotten. It’s great to know his name will be permanently etched in a permanent structure.”

The 42-year-old St. Louis County police detective was killed in the line of duty Dec. 1, 2021 after vehicle chase ended in a crash on Chambers Road in north St. Louis County in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The driver who caused that crash also died. Valentine was assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement.

Dozens turned out to the dedication ceremony held at White Flag Church on Telegraph Road, just down the street from the newly-renamed bridge. St. Louis County police colleagues, friends and family attended to honor Valentine’s life.

“This being the first officer lost during my watch,” said St. Louis County Police Commissioner Richard Banks, “to hear the outpour in terms of losing not just a coworker but a family member. It really says a lot to how important each individual officer is to this family.”

“I didn’t learn much about him until after he passed, unfortunately, but I know he was an exceptional man,” Banks said.

Though Valentine’s legacy has been immortalized in other ways, his family said this is another way for the community to remember him for the hero he was.

“I always told him, ‘You got one thing in life that can never be taken away from you, and that’s your name,” Scott Valentine said. “With all the riches and all the things that can be given to you and taken away, that’s something that will be with you always.’”

“His name will follow him through life and through death,” Valentine said.

The St. Louis County Police Department provided the following regarding Valentine’s legacy:

“Valentine is survived by his four children, who ranged in age from 10 to 22 at the time of his death. He was 42 years of age. Detective Valentine joined the Department in June of 2007 and served in the Central County Precinct, the Bureau of Transit Police, the North County Precinct, the Special Operations Unit, the Auto Crime Unit, and the Bureau of Drug Enforcement.

Detective Valentine served active duty in the United States Army from July 1999 to February 2000. He then served in the United States Army National Guard as a Sergeant from February 2000 to January 2011. Detective Valentine continued his service in the United States Air Force Reserve until he retired in 2021. During Detective Valentine’s military service, he deployed in active combat to Iraq and Kyrgyzstan.”

“I’m so grateful his coworkers and the state have not forgotten the person that is Antonio A. Valentine,” Scott Valentine said.

