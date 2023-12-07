Surprise Squad
Mild Friday, Rain Chance Friday Evening-Saturday

Much Warmer Today & Friday, Scattered Showers Friday Evening-Early Saturday
By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Breezy Mild Friday, More Cloud Cover
  • Spotty Light Showers Possible Friday Evening
  • A Few Showers Possible Saturday AM, Then Move Southeast of STL

Tonight: Wow, what a mild night for December. The low will be 49, while the normal HIGH is 47. It will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy.

Friday: Mild again, but mostly cloudy. It won’t be quite as breezy, but a noticeable wind at 10-15 mph from the south. By Friday evening a few light showers will be possible, mainly late evening for St. Louis.

Saturday: A few morning showers as a cold front passes through. Behind the front more showers are possible focused just southeast of St. Louis. We’ll watch that last surge of possible light rain Saturday afternoon to early evening, but currently the trend is for that light rain focus southeast of St. Louis. Otherwise expect a breezy day.

Sunday: Much colder and you’ll notice it right away in the morning with a near normal low of 31. Then a below normal high of 42, though mostly sunny and dry.

