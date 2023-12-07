Surprise Squad
Mizzou adds former Clemson defensive back from transfer portal

(Jacques Doucet/WAFB-TV (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | WAFB)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The top cornerback in the transfer portal is headed to Mizzou.

Toriano Pride, a Clemson transfer and the top transfer portal cornerback according to 24/7 Sports, announced his commitment to Eli Drinkwitz on Wednesday night.

Pride is a native of East Saint Louis, Illinois, and was the sixth-ranked cornerback in the 2022 high school class.

READ MORE: Drinkwitz named SEC Coach of the Year

He played two seasons with the Clemson Tigers and was credited with 37 tackles, nine pass breakups, a sack and an interception during 26 games at Clemson in 2022 and 2023.

