MO AG Bailey suing Washington University pediatric transgender clinic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is fighting back against a Washington University lawsuit against him by now suing the university.

The attorney general is being sued by Washington University over violations for demanding patient files from the university’s pediatric transgender clinic. Bailey is suing the university for failing to hand over documents they previously agreed to provide the AG’s office.

Bailey launched the investigation into the clinic back in February after a whistleblower came forward saying the center used experimental drugs on children, distributed puberty blockers without individualized assessment, and bullied parents into “consenting” to give their children life-altering drugs.

The attorney general issued a subpoena to the pediatric transgender clinic and is now seeking a court order, which would force the university to comply with the subpoena and hand over the documents within 20 days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.