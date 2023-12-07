Much Warmer Today & Friday, Scattered Showers Friday Evening-Early Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Breezy & Warmer Today & Friday

Showers Possible Friday Night-Saturday Morning

A Rumble of Thunder Possible

What’s Next: Warmer air arrives today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds return Friday, but the mild weather continues. Watch for a few scattered showers to develop Friday evening, with a higher rain threat Friday night into Saturday morning.

The approaching weekend storm system is taking a faster and more northerly track. The result is a chance for scattered showers from late Friday evening into Saturday morning. A rumble of thunder or two is possible. The faster speed of this system means it dries out quickly for Saturday afternoon. Plus, the rain chance is lower overall. So, outdoor plans will benefit from this change Saturday afternoon and evening which now look dry. Cold air does rush into the area Saturday evening into Sunday, but dry air will prevent any wintery precipitation.

