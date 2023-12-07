Online controversy over elected official taking a selfie

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A photo posted over the weekend on social media is now leading to controversy online.

Missouri house representative Sarah Unsicker, a democrat representing parts of Shrewsbury, Richmond Heights, Brentwood and Maplewood took a selfie with a man named Charles Johnson, who the Anti-Defamation League calls a holocaust denier.

The Anti-Defamation League Heartland Chapter’s regional director Jordan Kadosh said the organization keeps a glossary of people they consider to be extremists.

“Denial is just a well-worn antisemitic trope that we see all the time unfortunately,” Kadosh said. “In particular, with the holocaust. Holocaust denial or minimalization of what took place during the holocaust, questioning whether the established facts are true, these are all forms of antisemitism and ways for people to try to discredit the Jewish narrative.”

First Alert 4 asked Johnson for an interview to talk about the picture and the labeling of being a holocaust denier.

Johnson wrote back and said US government does not allow him use Zoom.

But he said its “categorically false” that he’s a holocaust denier and that he’s “a proud donor to holocaust education.”

Rep. Unsicker would not do an interview with First Alert 4 but in a statement said:

“My constituents and Missourians know who I am and what I stand for.”

The controversy brought about by Rep. Unsicker’s selfie is troubling to Elad Gross.

Gross is a democrat running for Missouri attorney general.

Rep. Unsicker is also running for Attorney General.

“It makes me question this person as a lawmaker and what decisions they are making on behalf of Missourians right now and that’s what I’m really most concerned about,” Gross said.

Gross wanted Rep. Unsicker to give a better explanation and said he hopes she still will say something.

If not, Gross said he believes the Missouri Democratic Party should part ways with Rep. Unsicker if her beliefs really do align with Charles Johnson’s.

“I meet with folks I don’t agree with all the time and I do think that engaging with people of different beliefs, free speech, all this stuff but there’s a difference engaging with folks and trying to persuade them of something versus taking what they’re saying, making them an intrinsic part of the policy making decisions and then defending those individuals with those pretty horrendous beliefs,” Gross said.

First Alert 4 did reach out to the Missouri Democratic Party about this and we have not heard back yet.

