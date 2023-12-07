‘Out of control right now’: During Holiday season Chesterfield Police making headway in fighting retail thefts

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The biggest issue for Chesterfield Police is property crime and as shoppers flock to malls during the holiday season they’re honing in on combating retail theft.

The police department has added extra officers to their special enforcement patrol to ensure stores are as safe as possible.

“The retail crime is absolutely out of control right now,” said Officer Joe Brewer, who works in the city’s special enforcement unit.

Brewer’s unit is out to combat retail thieves, especially the ones that do it as their full-time job.

“I’ll do mounds of paperwork to make sure the justice system at least is greased up to look right,” said Brewer.

He’s one of a dozen or so officers currently in Chesterfield assigned to keep the many stores, malls and restaurants in Chesterfield free from thieves.

Des Peres police are making a similar effort, placing officers at West County Center during the holiday shopping season.

The city of Chesterfield puts so many officers on it because it’s a serious issue, with 631 reports of larceny last year.

“They have certain things that they’re especially trained to look out for,” said Sgt. Robert Powell, with Chesterfield Police’s Bureau of Community Affairs.

Brewer said when they’re out looking for crime, they seek out getaway vehicles.

“Thieves like to have a fast getaway,” said Brewer.

He said backing into spots can also be a clue.

“A big thing for thieves is to back into handicap spots so we’ll look for cars that don’t have handicap placards that are backed into a spot,” Brewer said.

Chesterfield Police also seeks to make personal connections with store owners. Brewer went down to Go Toys Games and Calendars where Brewer knows store owner James Williams well.

“I’ll be out here Friday and Saturday,” Brewer said.

The largest problem that Williams sees at his store is people will steal the plastic bags used for purchases.

“Cause they’re big and you can’t see through them,” Williams said.

Stealing items out of his store and others.

“You can get at least 10 pieces of clothing in one bag.”

Brewer said personal connections help ensure store owners call after crimes, but it doesn’t always happen.

“So many of these stores are scared to call,” said Brewer.

Sometimes he said store owners fear liability, and can simply write off stolen goods. He hopes more business owners report their crimes.

“Insurance goes up. And insurance goes up, that’s still a negative on the economy and that business,” Brewer said.

Chesterfield Police appear to be improving the rate at which they catch the thieves.

The most recent data shows they’ve cleared larceny cases at a 10% higher clip than last year, from 39% to 49%.

And as of early November, they’ve recovered $129,000 in stolen property. Sgt. Powell attributes that to officers such as Brewer.

“They are a big part of that puzzle as to why we’ve been so successful,” said Powell.

Police also point to technology like Flock license plate readers and security cameras, that can help officers pinpoint a vehicle’s precise location and tie them back to crimes.

“As much as it benefits criminals it benefits us twice as much,” Brewer said.

With the extra manpower and new equipment, police said they’re making it as difficult as possible for thieves to steal in their city.

“Think twice. We’re going to be out there, we’re going to be proactive,” Powell said.

