Panda Express employees attacked over food quality in West County

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two employees of a Richmond Heights area Panda Express were attacked by a customer upset with his food Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Panda Express at the 1400 block of S. Hanley around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday for a call for an assault. Upon arrival, officers found that two employees had been attacked by a customer, resulting in a man being stabbed in the lower back and a woman being punched in the head. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and it is currently unknown the severity of his injuries or condition.

The man who attacked the employees fled from the restaurant in a work truck but was stopped by officers on Eager at Musick Memorial, where arresting officers recovered a knife.

Witnesses at the restaurant stated that the suspect initially started an argument over the quality of the food he was served.

The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating this case.

