Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking, harassment

Same bill would also raise minimum age one can be tried as an adult
Missouri House of Representatives
By Joe McLean
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A package of legislation submitted in the Missouri House of Representatives would establish a special statewide task force aimed at addressing cyberstalking and harassment.

The bill, sponsored by Joplin-area Republican Rep. Lane Roberts, describes how a “Stop Cyberstalking and Harassment Task Force” would be formed, and how it would function.

The proposed law states: “The task force shall collect feedback from stakeholders, which may include, but not be limited to, victims, law enforcement, victim advocates, and digital evidence and forensics experts, to inform development of best practices regarding: (1) The treatment of victims of cyberstalking or harassment; and (2) Actions to stop cyberstalking and harassment when it occurs.”

The same bundle of provisions includes one which would raise the minimum age at which a person can be tried for a serious felony offense as an adult.

Currently, Missouri law allows a person as young as 12 to be processed for crimes such as first-degree murder through general court instead of the juvenile system. HB 1659 would raise that minimum to age 14.

Additionally, the bill would establish “Blair’s Law,” which prohibits the discharge of a firearm within city limits with a list of exceptions.

If passed, the law would also ban courts from issuing arrest warrants for failing to appear, failing to respond or failing to pay fines related to traffic offenses. Instead, the court would issue notices of failure to comply on the first and second failures, and then allow for a summary judgement after that.

These and other proposals were part of an omnibus package that passed all the way through the legislature in the 2022-2023 session, but was vetoed by Governor Parson over concerns about separate provisions in the same bill.

