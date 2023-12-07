Radiation compensation pulled from National Defense Authorization Act

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said his colleagues have cut protections for nuclear radiation victims from the National Defense Authorization Act.

The protections previously in the act would give compensation to those exposed to radioactive material at Coldwater Creek and beyond.

The amendment was mixed into defense spending.

I am told RECA renewal is NOT in the final defense bill. The backroom dealmakers took it out - even after the big bipartisan vote in the Senate. This is a major betrayal of thousands and thousands of Missourians who have been lied to and ignored for years — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 6, 2023

Senator Hawley said congressional leaders stripped the provision from the bill during backdoor sessions.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.