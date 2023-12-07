Radiation compensation pulled from National Defense Authorization Act
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said his colleagues have cut protections for nuclear radiation victims from the National Defense Authorization Act.
The protections previously in the act would give compensation to those exposed to radioactive material at Coldwater Creek and beyond.
The amendment was mixed into defense spending.
Senator Hawley said congressional leaders stripped the provision from the bill during backdoor sessions.
