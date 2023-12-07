Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis CA Gabe Gore announces run for the next election

By Susan El Khoury
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore announced Wednesday he plans to run for the office, less than a day after claiming he was undecided on seeking election.

Gore was appointed to the position by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in May 2023, following former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s sudden resignation.

Gardner quit amid a legal battle and accusations that she mismanaged the office and wasn’t transparent.

“I stand before the citizens of St. Louis today and humbly announce that I will be seeking a full term as Circuit Attorney,” Gore said Wednesday. “Running for public office is not something that has even been on my career to-do list and that hasn’t changed but what has changed is the unique opportunity to serve.”

A day before the announcement on Tuesday, Gore gave his six-month update on the office. When asked if he was planning to run Gore responded, “I have to seriously consider it and I’m in the process of doing that.”

Hours later on Tuesday night Gore’s campaign, Citizens for Gabe Gore emailed a news release saying Gore planned to announce his run Wednesday morning, information that had to be kept confidential until then.

When asked about the quick turnaround Gore answered, “I think I was being honest both times, there is necessarily a point in which you go from considering to doing and today is that point and making an announcement. I really didn’t begin seriously doing the work and the due diligence necessary to determine whether or not this was something I wanted to pursue until this month,” Gore added.

Gore held Wednesday’s news briefing at 11 a.m. First Alert 4 Investigates found records showing almost an hour later Gore’s campaign officially filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission. That filing is required by the state in part to show campaign contributions.

Gore faces fellow Democrat David Mueller, a lawyer who announced in April he planned to run for the office.

“I love this city, I mean I love it. Our residents should feel safe in this community and not only should they feel safe, they should feel their safety is prioritized,” Mueller said in April when he announced his run.

First Alert 4 Investigates spoke to Mueller on Wednesday, he said he anticipated Gore running and he looks forward to hearing Gore’s positions on the issues that matter including bond reform, mass incarcerations and alternative justice like diversion programs.

According to filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Kim Gardner still has an active campaign for St. Louis Circuit Attorney. The campaign filed required reports in July and April after Gardner left the office. State records show Gardner’s campaign has $98,176.57 on hand and received a little over $200 in donations since she left office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrion Johnson is being sought in connection with a homicide in Clayton.
Second teen charged in Clayton homicide, not in custody
FILE -- Panera's Charged Lemonades come in three flavors: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint,...
Second person dies from drinking Panera’s Charged Lemonade, lawsuit alleges
A warrant was issued on Finocchio for two counts of First Degree Assault, one count of First...
St. Clair Police arrest man who fled from Super 8 after allegedly attacking staff members, stealing $300
A Shih Tzu had to be rescued from a HVAC air vent in Virginia.
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling
Fennel Cooking Studio
Neighborhood Treasures: Fennel Cooking Studio

Latest News

As Gore announces run for circuit attorney, some residents hope for meaningful change
As Gore announces candidacy for circuit attorney, some city residents hopeful for meaningful change
Online controversy over elected official taking a selfie
Online controversy over elected official taking a selfie
Online controversy over elected official taking a selfie
Online controversy over elected official taking a selfie
St. Louis CA Gabe Gore announces run for the office
St. Louis CA Gabe Gore announces run for the office