St. Louis CA Gabe Gore announces run for the next election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore announced Wednesday he plans to run for the office, less than a day after claiming he was undecided on seeking election.

Gore was appointed to the position by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in May 2023, following former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s sudden resignation.

Gardner quit amid a legal battle and accusations that she mismanaged the office and wasn’t transparent.

“I stand before the citizens of St. Louis today and humbly announce that I will be seeking a full term as Circuit Attorney,” Gore said Wednesday. “Running for public office is not something that has even been on my career to-do list and that hasn’t changed but what has changed is the unique opportunity to serve.”

A day before the announcement on Tuesday, Gore gave his six-month update on the office. When asked if he was planning to run Gore responded, “I have to seriously consider it and I’m in the process of doing that.”

Hours later on Tuesday night Gore’s campaign, Citizens for Gabe Gore emailed a news release saying Gore planned to announce his run Wednesday morning, information that had to be kept confidential until then.

When asked about the quick turnaround Gore answered, “I think I was being honest both times, there is necessarily a point in which you go from considering to doing and today is that point and making an announcement. I really didn’t begin seriously doing the work and the due diligence necessary to determine whether or not this was something I wanted to pursue until this month,” Gore added.

Gore held Wednesday’s news briefing at 11 a.m. First Alert 4 Investigates found records showing almost an hour later Gore’s campaign officially filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission. That filing is required by the state in part to show campaign contributions.

Gore faces fellow Democrat David Mueller, a lawyer who announced in April he planned to run for the office.

“I love this city, I mean I love it. Our residents should feel safe in this community and not only should they feel safe, they should feel their safety is prioritized,” Mueller said in April when he announced his run.

First Alert 4 Investigates spoke to Mueller on Wednesday, he said he anticipated Gore running and he looks forward to hearing Gore’s positions on the issues that matter including bond reform, mass incarcerations and alternative justice like diversion programs.

According to filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Kim Gardner still has an active campaign for St. Louis Circuit Attorney. The campaign filed required reports in July and April after Gardner left the office. State records show Gardner’s campaign has $98,176.57 on hand and received a little over $200 in donations since she left office.

