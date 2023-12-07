St. Louis City sanitation workers take overtime backpay and discrimination lawsuit to federal court

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Nine St. Louis City Department of Sanitation employees are accusing the city of not paying them overtime and giving their white colleagues higher wages.

“They’re risking their careers, they’re risking the livelihoods of their families, they are scared to death, " said former Missouri Labor Relations Agent, Jason Greer of Greer Consulting Inc.

All Department of Refuse workers in the federal lawsuit filed on Monday are African American.

According to the 11-page lawsuit, nine black equipment operators said their manager, “willfully and with reckless disregard carried out an illegal pattern of failing to pay plaintiffs for all hours worked.”

On Page six, the workers explain why the group is suing for discrimination stating, “black heavy equipment operators being paid less than white heavy equipment operators employed by the city for like work.”

“Based on Missouri labor law anything over 40 hours for the week you have to pay those employees time and a half,” Greer said. If you are in a situation where you are working people 40,60,80 hours a week but you’re paying them at a straight rate you are completely negligent.”

First Alert 4 has been reporting garbage pickup delays for years as well as accusations of a trashy work environment.

In 2021, a female refuse employee sued the city for sexual harassment and received a $325,000 settlement.

“The one thing that the city is not good at right now is actually picking up trash on time,” Greer said. “In the event that these employees successfully win this case, this is going to open the doors for a kind of litigations across departments.”

The nine employees have not released a dollar amount but are seeking lost wages and damages.

The mayor’s office released the following statement in response to this story.

“While we cannot comment on pending litigation, the City continues its push for competitive wages to retain and grow its workforce. City employees received pay increases each year over the past two years, and the City also recently completed negotiations to increase wages further for Refuse division employees.”

